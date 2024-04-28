Saturday, May 4

11 a.m. – In a Perfect Sky, acoustic band, live on the festival grounds

11 p.m. – Parade

12 p.m. – Broadway on the Boulevard

12:45 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

National Anthem – Hannah Fox, Miss York County

Invocation

WA Scholarship recipient, Daniel Feeney and Anthony Forlenza

Words from Ralph Salerno, Cherry Blossom President

1 p.m. – Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest

2 p.m. – Emerald Isle Step Dancers

2:30 p.m. – Katrina Lykes Singers

3:15 p.m. – Rising Stars

4 p.m. – A Chance to Dance

5:30 p.m. – Justin Bravo

Sunday, May 5

11:30 a.m. – Princess Party with Isabella

12:15 p.m. – Flaxy Morgan

1:15 p.m. – WA Drama Club

2 p.m. – Act Out

3 p.m. – Dance Theatre of Wilkes Barre

3:30 p.m. – Midnite Rhythm Section

5 p.m. – Raffle Winners

5:30 p.m. – Festival closing