Saturday, May 4
11 a.m. – In a Perfect Sky, acoustic band, live on the festival grounds
11 p.m. – Parade
12 p.m. – Broadway on the Boulevard
12:45 p.m. – Opening Ceremony
National Anthem – Hannah Fox, Miss York County
Invocation
WA Scholarship recipient, Daniel Feeney and Anthony Forlenza
Words from Ralph Salerno, Cherry Blossom President
1 p.m. – Little Miss Cherry Blossom contest
2 p.m. – Emerald Isle Step Dancers
2:30 p.m. – Katrina Lykes Singers
3:15 p.m. – Rising Stars
4 p.m. – A Chance to Dance
5:30 p.m. – Justin Bravo
Sunday, May 5
11:30 a.m. – Princess Party with Isabella
12:15 p.m. – Flaxy Morgan
1:15 p.m. – WA Drama Club
2 p.m. – Act Out
3 p.m. – Dance Theatre of Wilkes Barre
3:30 p.m. – Midnite Rhythm Section
5 p.m. – Raffle Winners
5:30 p.m. – Festival closing