EXETER — The Wyoming Area School Board began its monthly regular meeting Tuesday with a presentation from BBD, LLP, the company that conducted the state-mandated annual single audit for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Carl Hogan, a partner with BBD, told the board that no issues were found, the school increased its fund balance and the district was, “in a good spot to be flexible given their financial position.”

According to the report, the district has maintained its fund balance at roughly the same level over the course of the last 10 years.

The report also noted that revenues were up 6.47% more than budget and expenditures were 3.14% more than budget.

The board also approved a number of head coach appointments for the 2024-2025 Fall sports season including: Rhonda Pizano for cheerleading, Michael Branley for cross country, Bree Bednarski for field hockey, Randy Spencer for football, Gordon Williams for golf, Chris Tomlinson for boy’s soccer, Chad Kranson for girls’ soccer, Bill Roberts for tennis and Sara Mazzitelli for volleyball.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Approved the Final Tax Collection Report of the Tax Collectors prepared by BBD, LLP for the year ended December 31, 2022.

• Approved the revised guest teacher substitute list for 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved that the chairperson positions posted for the 2024-2025 school year are for grades 7-12.

• Approved to vacate all extra-curricular positions at the end 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved the request of Lucy Obrzut, Senior Parents Association for Class of 2024, to hold American Grille fundraisers on May 15 and 16, 2024.

• Approved a donation of $1,000.00 to the Wyoming Area Ice Hockey Association for the 2024- 2025 school year.

• Approved the request of Nikki Milcavage, Wyoming Area Intermediate Center PTO, to hold a community dine out night fundraiser with Booyah! Burgers and Bites from May 19 to 21, 2024.

• Approved the revised support personnel substitute list for the 2023-2024 school year.

• Approved the request of Libby Krokos, Luzerne Intermediate Unit, to use district classrooms for the 2024 Extended School Year Program which runs June 25 through August 1, 2024, 8:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., pending approval by the building principal.

• Approved the appointment of Reilly Associates for professional services regarding the Primary Center Drainage Improvements and Embankment Enhancements Survey and Study Proposal/Agreement.

• Approved the second reading of the following revised policies: Policy #626.1: Travel Reimbursement – Federal Programs, Policy #903: Public Comment in Board Meetings and Policy #254: Educational Opportunity for Military Children Attachment – Compact Rules.

•Approved that Policy #918: Title 1 Parent and Family Engagement has been reviewed and passed with no revisions.

•Approve that the School-Parent Family Compact has been reviewed and passed with no revisions.