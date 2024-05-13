Luzerne County is seeking applicants for two management positions — judicial services and records division head and veteran affairs director, according to online postings.

The division head position is open because Joan Hoggarth is retiring effective May 20. County Assistant Solicitor Paula Radick has been appointed as acting division head.

This division head oversees the deeds, wills, sheriff, coroner and civil/criminal court records departments in addition to the county records storage facility in Hanover Township.

Council confirmation is required for the manager’s division head nominees to be hired. The county has eight division heads.

The position is posted at $96,862, which is the compensation budgeted and received by Hoggarth. Position information is available under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org, and applications are due May 22.

The veteran affairs position is open because James Spagnola is retiring in early June. Spagnola held the position since 2009 and is a six-year veteran of the U.S. Navy.

The position is advertised at $55,000 to $59,500 annually, and applications are due May 21, with information posted at the above link.

Hirings

Three employees were hired in county government in April, according to the new monthly personnel report.

The workers, along with their positions and hourly compensation: Michael Maguire, correctional facility lieutenant, $30.29; James Rose, administrative services division head, $50.26; and Sarah Suchocki, public defender caseworker 1, $22.22.

Departures

Twelve workers left county employment last month, the report said.

Two retired — part-time assistant district attorney Jarrett Ferentino and Mental Health/Developmental Services administrative assistant Joan Kaminski.

There were eight resignations: Enid Alonso, prothonotary clerk; Andrew Holda, road/bridge equipment operator; Elizabeth Marinaccio, elections bureau administrative assistant; Sean Muessig and Raul Valenzuela, building/grounds custodial workers; Laura Schuckers, 911 telecommunicator; Jonathan Shaw, planning/zoning transportation planner; and Giselle Huertero, Children and Youth caseworker 1.

Two terminations were listed on the report: deputy sheriff 1 Kayla Radler and Children and Youth clerk/typist Jesse Nelms.

Transfers

Five workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring system, it said.

These workers and their new positions and hourly compensation: Neva Colella, human resources business partner, $27.18; Patricia Edwards, public defender caseworker 1, $22.22; Stanley Fiedorczyk, prison records/population sergeant, $34.23; Joell Petrovich, prison corrections officer, $32.02; and William Trimblett, minimal offenders building sergeant, $29.74.

Hiring event

Several county departments have teamed up with the State Civil Service Commission to hold a hiring event at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday , May 16 .

County Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill, human services department heads and county Human Resources Director Jessica Beishline and her staff were involved in organizing the event.

Interested applicants should bring two forms of identification and can apply before the event to save time.

More information on human services openings is posted under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org. Questions on county civil service positions can be emailed to statejobs@pa.gov.

The available positions:

• Children and Youth: caseworkers and caseworker supervisor.

• Area Agency on Aging: aging care manager 2, part-time aging case aide.

• Drug and Alcohol: case management specialist.

Real estate

Council’s Real Estate Committee is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Thursday , May 16, in the courthouse.

Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online public meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.