The stage on the left side of the James Zarra Building will be utilized for the first time since it was covered, painted black and equipped with a sound system, for Pittston Prohibition, on June 9 with Philadelphia Freedom: An Elton John Tribute Band, at the second level of the Tomato Fest lot.

PITTSTON – Pittston Prohibition will be back again for 2024 after taking a hiatus in 2023 and this year promises a brand new line up.

The third annual Pittston Prohibition in four years will take place on Sunday, June 9, at the middle Tomato Festival lot from noon to 6 p.m. sponsored by the City of Pittston and Downtown Pittston Partnership.

The June date is the third different time slot for Prohibition. City officials have been trying to find a comfortable time for the date and feel the June date could do the trick.

This year, the city is unveiling the longtime coming new stage at the James Zarra Building featuring a covered stage and new sound system.

Related Video

The Elton John tribute band, Philadelphia Freedom headlines the event with warm up acts, local legendary Flaxy Morgan, piano player Wade Preston and Mike Miz from Nashville.

“We’re really excited to grow this year’s event to four music acts,” Mary Kroptavich, Downtown Pittston Main Street manager, said. “We added a brand-new state of the art stage where bands will be able to really rock.”

In addition to the $30 ticket price in advance and $35 at the door giving you one free drink, there will be several food trucks, snack vendors and spirits from Susquehanna Brewing Company, Holy Ghost Distillery, and Mucciolo Family Wines, and new Pittston business, Blind Cat Beer Co.

“This event brings the local food and beverage communities together, and allows guests to enjoy NEPA Small businesses while listening to some really great music.” Kroptavich added. “We’re lucky to have the support of our generous sponsors to be able to host events like this in our city.”

For ticket purchases, visit www.downtownpittston.com/pittstonprohibition.