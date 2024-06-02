The Color Guard from the U.S. Marines led the way for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

The Color Guard from the U.S. Marines led the way for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

<p>Members of the Civil Air Patrol march the parade route on Rt. 11 for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Members of the Civil Air Patrol march the parade route on Rt. 11 for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jerry Stofko, along with his wife Kathryn, drive the parade route of the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jerry Stofko, along with his wife Kathryn, drive the parade route of the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Carmen and Carmella Falcone travel along Rt. 11 during the 2024 West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Carmen and Carmella Falcone travel along Rt. 11 during the 2024 West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Members of Cub Scout Troop 311, of Exeter, travel on the Troop’s float during the Memorial Day Parade from West Pittston to Exeter.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Members of Cub Scout Troop 311, of Exeter, travel on the Troop’s float during the Memorial Day Parade from West Pittston to Exeter.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Family members of fallen soldier 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo are seen in the back of this pick-up truck honoring Jeffrey on Memorial Day.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Family members of fallen soldier 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo are seen in the back of this pick-up truck honoring Jeffrey on Memorial Day.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>At the completion of the West PIttston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade, the West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542 and Exeter VFW Post 6518 sponsored a Memorial Day program. This year, Anthony “Tony” Doblovasky, left, a Marine who served in Iraq abd is currently in the Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Unit, served as featured speaker. At right is Ron Gitkos, commander of the DePrimo American Legion.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

At the completion of the West PIttston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade, the West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542 and Exeter VFW Post 6518 sponsored a Memorial Day program. This year, Anthony “Tony” Doblovasky, left, a Marine who served in Iraq abd is currently in the Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Unit, served as featured speaker. At right is Ron Gitkos, commander of the DePrimo American Legion.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

West Pittston and Exeter combined to host a Memorial Day parade and program on Monday.

At the end of the parade, the West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542 and Exeter VFW Post 6518 sponsored a Memorial Day program. This year, Anthony “Tony” Doblovasky, a Marine who served in Iraq and is currently in the Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Unit, served as featured speaker.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR