Members of the Civil Air Patrol march the parade route on Rt. 11 for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.
Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jerry Stofko, along with his wife Kathryn, drive the parade route of the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday.
Carmen and Carmella Falcone travel along Rt. 11 during the 2024 West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade.
Members of Cub Scout Troop 311, of Exeter, travel on the Troop’s float during the Memorial Day Parade from West Pittston to Exeter.
Family members of fallen soldier 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo are seen in the back of this pick-up truck honoring Jeffrey on Memorial Day.
At the completion of the West PIttston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade, the West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542 and Exeter VFW Post 6518 sponsored a Memorial Day program. This year, Anthony “Tony” Doblovasky, left, a Marine who served in Iraq abd is currently in the Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Unit, served as featured speaker. At right is Ron Gitkos, commander of the DePrimo American Legion.
West Pittston and Exeter combined to host a Memorial Day parade and program on Monday.
At the end of the parade, the West Pittston 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo American Legion Post 542 and Exeter VFW Post 6518 sponsored a Memorial Day program. This year, Anthony “Tony” Doblovasky, a Marine who served in Iraq and is currently in the Pennsylvania State Police K-9 Unit, served as featured speaker.