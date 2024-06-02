Members of the Civil Air Patrol march the parade route on Rt. 11 for the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Vietnam Veteran and Purple Heart recipient Jerry Stofko, along with his wife Kathryn, drive the parade route of the West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade on Monday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Carmen and Carmella Falcone travel along Rt. 11 during the 2024 West Pittston-Exeter Memorial Day Parade. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Members of Cub Scout Troop 311, of Exeter, travel on the Troop’s float during the Memorial Day Parade from West Pittston to Exeter. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

Family members of fallen soldier 1st Lt. Jeffrey DePrimo are seen in the back of this pick-up truck honoring Jeffrey on Memorial Day. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader