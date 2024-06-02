The Fire Pit is located on 720 Suscon Road in Pittston.

Paul and Andria Fiske, owners of The Fire Pit, pose in their Pittston eatery.

PITTSTON — Paul Fiske and his wife Andria opened a restaurant on the hill of Suscon Road on April 8.

They named it The Fire Pit. You might think they only serve barbecue. Right? Wrong.

While BBQ selections such as brisket and pulled pork are the most popular with customers, The Fire Pit offers more than that. There are also smoked chicken wings as well as chicken bites. Sandwiches include cheesesteaks and Italian hoagies. The burgers are topped with options of pork, bacon or coleslaw.

“We do a little bit of everything,” said Paul.

“It’s hard to target what’s popular because there are so many items that’s popular,” Andria added.

An array of desserts such as rice pudding and muffins can be found at the restaurant. Beverages are products of Coca-Cola and Middleswarth are available.

Paul has been in the restaurant industry for 20 years.

He worked kitchen operations at the former Spruce on Oaks, which was in Pittston. For the last 15 years, he was in kitchen operations at J&J Deli in Dallas.

Andria was a speech therapist and worked in skilled nursing around Luzerne County. They saw the location, which had housed Duddy’s Deli since the 1980s, as an opportunity to open their own restaurant. They hear different stories from customers about the many different establishments the building was prior to Duddy’s Deli. Some of the customers told them that it was a candy shop. Others told them that it was a hot dog stand.

Paul and Andria enjoy spending time together as well as the camaraderie of the customers, whom Paul refers to as “positive and uplifting.”

“These surrounding areas have been so amazing,” said Andria.