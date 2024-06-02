EXETER – Wyoming Area Regional Police (WARP) sponsored a drug and alcohol awareness program featuring BMX bicycle stunt riders on Friday at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center gym.
The team from New Jersey based Dialed Action Sports BMX, who perform all over the U.S.A., stopped by the Secondary Center with Florida based host/MC Josh James and stunt riders Dom Secatello and Russell Summerville.
The riders performed jumps and maneuvers with their bicycles at times including faculty and WARP Chief Michael Turner.
Chief Turner said the program was funded by the opioid lawsuit funds.
“With the rise of drugs in our area, education is the first step of informing these students about drug awareness, and if it stops one individual from abusing, then I did my job,” Chief Turner said.