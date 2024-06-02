Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Mike Turner addesses the students at Wyoming Area preparing them for the BMX bicyle stunt flying show at the Secondary Center on Friday.

BMX stunt rider Dom Secatello gets a lot of air under him in front of students at Wyoming Area Secondary Center.

BMX stunt rider Dom Secatello is shown flying through the air 40 feet above the gym floor at Wyoming Area Secondary Center.

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Mike Turner has the pleasure of being a part of the bicycle stunt show as rider Dom Secatello jumps high over his head.

Dialed Action Sports master of ceremonies, Josh James, center, interacts with the students along with passing on the a message against drugs and alcohol at Wyoming Area Secondary Center on Friday.

EXETER – Wyoming Area Regional Police (WARP) sponsored a drug and alcohol awareness program featuring BMX bicycle stunt riders on Friday at the Wyoming Area Secondary Center gym.

The team from New Jersey based Dialed Action Sports BMX, who perform all over the U.S.A., stopped by the Secondary Center with Florida based host/MC Josh James and stunt riders Dom Secatello and Russell Summerville.

The riders performed jumps and maneuvers with their bicycles at times including faculty and WARP Chief Michael Turner.

Chief Turner said the program was funded by the opioid lawsuit funds.

“With the rise of drugs in our area, education is the first step of informing these students about drug awareness, and if it stops one individual from abusing, then I did my job,” Chief Turner said.

– Tony Callaio