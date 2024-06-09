Showroom 56 is located at 350 Kennedy Blvd., entrance C, first floor of the Waterfront Warehouse building.

Showroom 56 boutique owner/operator Sally VanScoy did the honors of cutting the ribbon at her new location at 350 Kennedy Blvd., entrance C, first floor of the Waterfront Warehouse building. City of Pittston officials, including Mayor Michael Lombardo, family, friends, and staff are shown in the photo.

The owner/operator of Showroon 56, Sally VanScoy stands with her son Tony at the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday.

Showroom 56 owner/operator Sally VanScoy, left, stands with the City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo and the Main Street Coordinator Cara Wengen.

PITTSTON – Another new business has recently opened its doors in the city and on Friday the City of Pittston and the Downtown Pittston Partnership welcomed Showroom 56 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 350 Kennedy Blvd., entrance C, first floor of the Waterfront Warehouse building.

Showroom 56, own and operated by Sally VanScoy, has been in business since 2006 before relocating to Pittston.

The boutique has a reputation for outstanding innovation and expertise led by VanScoy and her team.

“Our team uses their creativity and talent to invent and hand craft new trends, meet demands and offer the latest in the industry,” VanScoy said. “We plan to continue doing so for years to come.”

“Being in Pittston means that I feel like part of a community that gave me a huge hug when I landed here and I couldn’t feel more comfortable,” VanScoy added.

Attending the ribbon cutting were members of the city administration, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce, fellow Pittston businesses owners, family, friends and staff.

“It’s so nice see yet another successful NEPA business choose Pittston as their home,” Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main Street manager, said. “We are thrilled to have this boutique in our city and know that visitors and residents will enjoy this location for many years to come.”

Showroom 56 is open every Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.