Third baseman Angelo Marcario races in to catch an infield fly with shortstop Anthony Argento looking on.

First baseman Nathan Lewis is about to catch the ball ahead of Angelo Marcario crossing the base.

WEST PITTSTON — The Wyoming Area baseball program held a three-day summer camp at the varsity baseball stadium. Eighty players took part in this year’s camp led by the varsity coaching staff, current and former players under the Warrior program. According to Warrior baseball Head Coach Rob Lemoncelli, the seventh annual camp was the largest to date.