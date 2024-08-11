PITTSTON — This year’s Tomato Festival Grand Marshal choice was an obvious one for the festival committee in picking Kyle Gilmartin, a native of Jenkins Twp. and former Seton Catholic student.

Kyle, 35, was in everyone’s prayers this past January after hearing the news of him being shot while working as a detective for the Scranton Police Dept.

As a result of being hit with two bullets to his brain at close range, doctors said Kyle’s recovery is nothing less than a miracle.

Kyle spent his high school career at Pittston’s Seton Catholic until the school closed its doors for good in 2007. He then transferred to Holy Redeemer High School until his graduation in 2008.

Related Video

After being out of high school for a year, he entered the Lackawanna College Police Academy in 2009, graduating in 2010.

Early in his law enforcement career, Kyle worked for a few area police departments including Pittston Twp. He eventually landed a job with the Scranton Police force, a job he’s had over the last nine years.

Kyle, his wife, Lindsay, and 19-month old son, Liam, reside in Scranton where it was mandatory to live in the city while being a member of the Scranton Police force. That rule has been lifted and Kyle said he would love to relocate his family back to the Greater Pittston area.

Kyle said he was thrilled to get the phone call on being named the 2024 Grand Marshal especially with all of the great memories of the Tomato Festival from childhood.

“I was ecstatic over being called to tell me I’ve been named Grand Marshal,” Kyle said. “The Tomato Festival was the best part of the year, growing up. I’m looking forward to seeing everyone (at the parade).”

He recalled being very young when his parents, Bill and Sandra, would take him and his brother Ian to the Tomato Festival. Kyle recalls later on when he would attend with friends each year.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo is thrilled to know Kyle accepted the role of Grand Marshal this year.

“Detective Gilmartin is a true hero, and his recovery a miracle,” Lombardo said. “There is no one more deserving of this year’s Grand Marshal than him. As mayor, I will always stand in strong support of law enforcement.”

Kyle’s parents, who still live on Welsh Street in Jenkins Twp., are happy to see Kyle come just seven months from nearly losing his life, to being the Grand Marshal of the Tomato Festival.

“They are very excited and very grateful for what everyone has done for my family,” Kyle added.

Kyle continues to improve daily taking in several therapies a week to regain what he lost.

According to Kyle, he has to work on regaining full mobility of his left hand and arm and feels he’s been making strides.

His medical team has been impressed as well with his recovery to date.

“The doctors tell me, typically people wouldn’t survive the injuries I’ve sustained,” Kyle said. “Mindset is huge, I’ve come to realize, and I’m not give up.”

Over the past seven months of fighting hard to get back to as close to a normal state, Kyle has set a goal of being back on the force full-time again.

In the meantime, he is eager to thank everyone that has been there for him and his family over the past few months and is looking forward to taking part in the Tomato Festival James Deice Memorial Parade on Saturday, Aug. 17 stepping off at 11 a.m.

“It’s been incredible what people have done for me and it’s been absolutely incredible with fundraisers to the police department and administrators really having my back for this,” Kyle said. “I’m really grateful.”