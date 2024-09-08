Home News Wyoming Area Class of 1989 celebrates 35th reunion News Wyoming Area Class of 1989 celebrates 35th reunion September 8, 2024 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Keri Ann Gitkos Vermac, left, and Maria Ciampi, members of the reunion committee, take time out to pose for a photo at their 35th class reunion of Wyoming Area Class of 1989 at the Wyoming Hose Company Hall. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch The Wyoming Area Class of 1989 held its 35th class reunion at the Wyoming Hose Company Hall on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Attending the Wyoming Area Class of ‘89 reunion are, from left, first row: Missy Jones, Krista Podwika, Shelby Martin, Joe Zanta, Maria Ciampi, Jeff Pizzano and Rita Banellis. Second row: Lou Gober and Barry Hosier. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Attending the 35th class reunion of Wyoming Area Class of 1989 are, from left: Carmen Marranca, Jeff Gerchak, John Turner, Maria Ciampi, Greg Dolhan and Patrick Cawley. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Catching up at the Wyoming Area Class of 1989 reunion are, from left: Cindy Morgan, Tracey Martin and Kelly Pardini. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ WYOMING — The Wyoming Area Class of 1989 gathered to celebrate the 35th anniversary ofits high school graduation at the Wyoming Hose Company Hall on Saturday, Aug. 31. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Wyoming Area Class of 1974 celebrates 50th anniversary reunion Pittston Area Class of 1974 celebrates 50th anniversary My Corner, Your Corner: Celebrating tennis and an 18th anniversary View Comments