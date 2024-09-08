The Wyoming Area Class of 1989 held its 35th class reunion at the Wyoming Hose Company Hall on Saturday, Aug. 31. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Attending the Wyoming Area Class of ‘89 reunion are, from left, first row: Missy Jones, Krista Podwika, Shelby Martin, Joe Zanta, Maria Ciampi, Jeff Pizzano and Rita Banellis. Second row: Lou Gober and Barry Hosier. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Attending the 35th class reunion of Wyoming Area Class of 1989 are, from left: Carmen Marranca, Jeff Gerchak, John Turner, Maria Ciampi, Greg Dolhan and Patrick Cawley. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch