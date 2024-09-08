Keri Ann Gitkos Vermac, left, and Maria Ciampi, members of the reunion committee, take time out to pose for a photo at their 35th class reunion of Wyoming Area Class of 1989 at the Wyoming Hose Company Hall. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The Wyoming Area Class of 1989 held its 35th class reunion at the Wyoming Hose Company Hall on Saturday, Aug. 31.

Attending the Wyoming Area Class of '89 reunion are, from left, first row: Missy Jones, Krista Podwika, Shelby Martin, Joe Zanta, Maria Ciampi, Jeff Pizzano and Rita Banellis. Second row: Lou Gober and Barry Hosier.

Attending the 35th class reunion of Wyoming Area Class of 1989 are, from left: Carmen Marranca, Jeff Gerchak, John Turner, Maria Ciampi, Greg Dolhan and Patrick Cawley.

Catching up at the Wyoming Area Class of 1989 reunion are, from left: Cindy Morgan, Tracey Martin and Kelly Pardini.

WYOMING — The Wyoming Area Class of 1989 gathered to celebrate the 35th anniversary ofits high school graduation at the Wyoming Hose Company Hall on Saturday, Aug. 31.

