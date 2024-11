PA State Representative-elect, District 120 Brenda Pugh was the special guest at the Exeter Borough Veterans Day Program. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Singer Cassidy Graham, left, is shown singing ‘Hallelujah’ with the Exeter Pack 310 and Exeter Troop 311 and 311G, along with members of the Exeter VFW Post 6518 during Exeter Borough’s Veterans Day Program on Sunday, Nov. 11. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner served as the featured speaker at the Veterans Day Program at the Exeter Borough Town Hall. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch