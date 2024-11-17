McSanta Day will be back from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at McDonald’s on Route 315, Pittston. Portions of the day’s sales will go to the Greater Pittston Santa Squad (GPSS), which aids over 1,600 children at Christmas time with toys and clothing. Volunteers from GPSS will be on hand to pass out candy canes to patrons. From left are: Tony Marranca, GPSS founder and president; Tiffany Setzer, Pittston McDonald’s manager; and Richard Corbin, co-owner of several McDonald’s franchises along with his mother Pat Stella.