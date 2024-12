Members of the Wyoming Area High School band participated in the West Pittston parade and performed a few numbers at the borough Christmas tree at Wyoming and Delaware Avenues. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

The line was long for balloon animals by JustinCredible of Incredible Parties at the West Pittston Christmas Tree lighting ceremony. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

While children pose for a photo, Santa Claus gives a big thumbs up at the West Pittston Christmas tree lighting ceremony on Sunday, Dec. 8. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch