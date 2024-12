Charlie Winters, left, portrays a Christmas tree being chopped down by Olivia Rogo, right, with Nolan Werner, center, looks on.

Brayden Acernese, left, Kameron Merkel, center, and Nolan Werner perform a Christmas number with their fellow students at Tiny Learners Learning Center.

Portraying snowmen are, from left: Carlena Moska, Kayden Dudick, Alivia Miller and Nina Lopresto.

Tiny Learners Learning Center student Norah Collum shakes her hand-held bells during the song ‘Jingle Bells Opposites.’

At the end of the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Christmas Concert, Santa Claus stopped by to give each student a gift, including Carlena Moska, shown.

Shown is the Tiny Learners Learning Center’s Pre-K class performing during the school’s Christmas Concert on stage of the Wyoming Area Secondary Center, Exeter.

EXETER — Tiny Learners Learning Center held the annual Christmas Concert at the Wyoming

Area Secondary Center auditorium.

Pre-school students from each class participated in Christmas songs. Santa Claus made a special appearance at the conclusion of the program.

Tiny Learners Learning Center, Exeter, is owned and operated by Kelly Bone Argenio and Mary Bone.