PITTSTON — Fourth-grade Pittston Area Intermediate Center student, David Culp, was notified of his third-place award in the statewide Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) 2025 Student Radon Poster Contest to encourage Pennsylvanians to test their homes for radon as part of the department’s ongoing National Radon Action Month held in January.

Culp, age 10, was encouraged by his fourth-grade science teacher Kyle Wruble to enter the contest.

Culp used his artistic talent to garner the third-place award amongst thousands of students in Pennsylvania.

“DEP comes out with different things that kids can get involved with letting people know about dangers and in this case, it was radon,” Wruble said. “It gives the opportunity for kids to show off their creativity and talent and it’s just awesome that we get to show off our kid’s passion and Dave was skilled enough get third place in Pennsylvania.”

According to DEP, winners of the 2025 Pennsylvania Student Radon Poster Contest are helping them educate Pennsylvanians about the importance of testing their homes for the radioactive gas. Posters were judged by DEP staff on subject matter accuracy and other criteria.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, radioactive gas that enters homes from the ground as a result of the breakdown of uranium and radium in rocks and soil.

Culp’s drawing depicts a skeleton warning people to test their homes for radon.

“Mr. Wruble showed us last year’s poster contest winners and there was a skeleton one that inspired me to do this radon skeleton,” Culp said. “It was exciting when Mr. Wruble told me I got third place.”

When not drawing skeletons, Culp enjoys drawing super heroes, Wolverine, Batman, and Superman.

Culp is the son of Eric and Megan Culp, Dupont.