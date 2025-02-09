WEST PITTSTON — West Pittston Hose Company No. 1 will conduct its annual Valentine’s Day Rose Sale on Monday, Feb. 12 through Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Driscoll’s Home Center from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily while supplies last.

Proceeds from the sale go back to the Hose Company for operating expenses.

Prices are: Pastel roses – 2-dozen: $30; red roses – 1-dozen: $35; boxed long stem red roses with trim – $45; mixed bouquet – $25; three roses in a vase – $15; single roses: $5; baby’s breath – $5.

Supplies sell out quickly, and the sale has sold out for the past three years.

Related Video

Hose Company officials would like to thank Driscoll’s, Big Top Rental, Modern Gas, Greater Pittston Fuel and U.S. Foods.