Rose Ferentino Grimes, the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman, was honored by daughters-in-law, Nicole Ferentino, left, and Tiffany Ferentino at Fox Hill Country Club, Friday evening.

Rose Ferentino Grimes, the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman, displays her plaque to the 175 women and family in attendance at Fox Hill Country Club, Friday evening, with her granddaughters by her side.

Rose Ferentino Grimes, the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman, far left, addresses the 175 in attendance at Fox Hill Country Club, Friday evening, to accept her award.

Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president, far left, and Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations, far right, stand with the Rose Ferentino Grimes and her daughters-in-law and grandchildren after Ferentino Grimes received the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman Award at Fox Hill Country Club. First row: Angelina Ferentino. From left, second row: Mikitish, Tiffany Ferentino, Ferentino Grimes, Victoria Ferentino, Kayla Ferentino, Nicole Ferentino and Bartush.

Rose Ferentino Grimes, the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman, poses for a pohto with her sons, from left: Jerrett Ferentino, Ferentino Grimes, Jude Ferentino and Jason Ferentino, at Fox Hill Country Club, Friday evening. Maurice Ferentino is also a son of Ferentino Grimes.

EXETER — Rose Ferentino Grimes accepted the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network 2025 Distinguished Woman Award on Friday evening at Fox Hill Country Club.

175 attended the annual award ceremony doubling as the Network’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner.

Daughters-in-law, Nicole Ferentino and Tiffany Ferentino presented their mother-in-law with

the award.

Related Video

Michelle Mikitish serves as the Chamber president along with Brandi Bartush, the Chamber Director of Operations.

