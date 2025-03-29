Ceremony doubles as Greater Pittston Chamber Women’s Network’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner

Rose Ferentino Grimes, the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman, displays her plaque to the 175 women and family in attendance at Fox Hill Country Club, Friday evening, with her granddaughters by her side. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Rose Ferentino Grimes, the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman, far left, addresses the 175 in attendance at Fox Hill Country Club, Friday evening, to accept her award. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Michelle Mikitish, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce president, far left, and Brandi Bartush, Chamber director of operations, far right, stand with the Rose Ferentino Grimes and her daughters-in-law and grandchildren after Ferentino Grimes received the 2025 Women’s Network’s Distinguished Woman Award at Fox Hill Country Club. First row: Angelina Ferentino. From left, second row: Mikitish, Tiffany Ferentino, Ferentino Grimes, Victoria Ferentino, Kayla Ferentino, Nicole Ferentino and Bartush. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch