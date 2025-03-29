Ceremony doubles as Greater Pittston Chamber Women’s Network’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner
EXETER — Rose Ferentino Grimes accepted the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce Women’s Network 2025 Distinguished Woman Award on Friday evening at Fox Hill Country Club.
175 attended the annual award ceremony doubling as the Network’s St. Patrick’s Day Dinner.
Daughters-in-law, Nicole Ferentino and Tiffany Ferentino presented their mother-in-law with
the award.
Michelle Mikitish serves as the Chamber president along with Brandi Bartush, the Chamber Director of Operations.