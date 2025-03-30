The birthday honoree, Dr. Robert Bishop, sits among cast members of ‘Jekyll & Hyde’ at the celebration of his 90th birthday at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, Swoyersville.

Doc Bishop stands with good friend, Barbara Sherinsky, who was responsible for Doc’s surprise birthday cake at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, Swoyersville, on Sunday, March 23, during intermission of ‘Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical.’

Doc Bishop, the founder of the Music Box Dinner Playhouse, Swoyersville, was presented a surprise 90th birthday cake from Music Box’s Jim Williams during the intermission of ‘Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical’ on March 23.

SWOYERSVILLE — Well-known retired Veterinarian Dr. Robert Bishop, better known as Doc, was recently surprised while attending the musical “Jekyll & Hyde” at the Music Box Dinner Playhouse when friends, cast and crew presented him with a 90th birthday cake during intermission organized by good friend Barbara Sherinsky.

The Music Box Dinner Playhouse, located at 196 Hughes Street in Swoyersville, has been a cornerstone of local community theater in Northeastern Pennsylvania since its establishment in 1981 founded by Doc Bishop and his wife late wife Kelly and Kelly’s brother T. Doyle Leverett along with Kevin Costley. The theater transformed a renovated factory into a space for live performances and dinner.

Sherinsky, a childhood friend to Doc’s late children Devon and Danie, wanted to do something special nothing his 90th birthday. She couldn’t think of a better place than Doc’s beloved Music Box Dinner Playhouse.

During intermission of the musical “Jekyll & Hyde,” Doc’s good friend Mike Gallagher, who was the theater’s first Artist Director and Set Designer, appeared on stage to announce Doc’s birthday. A cake was brought out and Doc ceremonially blew out the candles.

“When Mike came out on stage, I thought what’s he doing there? Doc said, admitting not knowing about a cake presentation. “I thought he was going to tell us someone’s lights were left on in a car.”

Doc’s was born on Jan. 25, but has had a few celebrations noting his 90th including one at his church, the one at the theater and another to be held on May 24 at the American Grill.

The last celebration is actually being held by Doc himself as a fundraiser to benefit the Keystone Mission.

“I used to hold an outing at the American Grill for my employees; I honored them and I always told them not to bring gift, just socks and underwear for the Keystone Mission,” Doc added.

Keystone Mission operates multiple locations in Northeastern Pennsylvania to serve individuals experiencing homelessness and poverty.

Doc is still involved with the theater as a Board Member Emeritus and its biggest cheerleader.

“Don’t forget, the next play is a musical entitled, “Merrily We Roll Along” on May 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 11, 16, 17, 18,” He said happily.

“Merrily We Roll Along” will be directed by Wyoming Area graduate, Sarah Pellegrini.