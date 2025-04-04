I’ve been making the trek to Charleston, South Carolina, for pretty much the last 18-years to work at one of the female-only professional women’s tournament in the world.

As a matter of fact, The Charleston Open, also known as the Credit One Charleston Open, is one of the most prestigious clay-court tournaments in women’s tennis.

Established in 1973, it is the oldest women’s-only professional tournament in the United States and is part of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 series. Played on green clay, or Har-Tru courts, the tournament is held annually in Charleston, South Carolina, attracting top players from around the world.

Originally known as the Family Circle Cup, the event was first held on Hilton Head Island before moving to Charleston in 2001. This year, the tournament is celebrating its 25th anniversary of tennis on Daniel Island.

Over the years, it has been won by some of the biggest names in women’s tennis, including Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf, Serena Williams, and Justine Henin.

The tournament’s unique surface provides a transition between hard-court and traditional red-clay events, making it an important stop in the lead-up to the French Open.

The Credit One Stadium, which hosts the event, has undergone significant renovations to enhance the fan experience. The tournament also promotes women’s sports and community engagement through various outreach programs.

Recent winners include Danielle Collins (2024), Ons Jabeur (2023), and Belinda Bencic (2022).

The Charleston Open remains a key fixture in the WTA calendar, offering an exciting mix of rising stars and established champions competing for the title. With its rich history and passionate fan base, it continues to be a beloved event in women’s tennis.

I’ve had the pleasure to work for the event in my early days of going to Charleston. I was named Media Center Manager for several years, which meant long days and sometime deep into the night.

I was hired by then Communications Director Mike Saia, who just happened to be a native of Exeter. Mike called me out of the blue and asked if I was willing to work at the event, particularly in the Media Center.

I was coming off of prostate cancer surgery in September of 2006 when I got the call from Mike.

At that time, I didn’t know my limitations or how I’d feel physically by the time April of 2007 rolled around. I really did hesitate to give him an answer and I had to make up my mind in a hurry.

Mike knew I was a tennis player and enthusiast of the game. He knew I was a 20-year ticket holder at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadow, New York. He also knew I could write and shoot photos and that filled all the check marks for Mike.

Eventually, I said yes and over the next few months, I wasn’t sure what I was getting into. I’ve never been behind the scenes of a pro tournament, only from the outside as a spectator.

Let me tell you, I was about to get the education of a lifetime.

I can recall being very anxious, as the date to leave got nearer. My trip was paid for, my lodging was taken care of, they tournament feeds all workers and volunteers and they even give you clothing, and so what’s the beef? What was I getting all worked for?

When I landed, I had a ride waiting for me to take me right to the venue. There was no rest, no time to think, no time to panic, just work and work and work.

The Media Center had to be set up before national, international, and local press showed up and that was a huge undertaking.

I made a phone call home saying, “I don’t belong here, I have no idea what I’m doing.” Thinking I was way over my head on this dream fantasy. After all, people like giants of tennis mentioned above played at this event. Other than seeing them at a distance in the stands or by chance walking about the grounds of the U.S. Open, I never had contact with such world-class tennis players.

As the Media Center Manager, I was on-site as long Mike was on-site and those were long hours from 7 a.m. meetings until the last ball was struck for the night and beyond.

There was a particular day when we literally worked 18-hours straight and that didn’t include the 30-minute drive to the venue and home. That particular day, we got done at 1 a.m. and by the time I got to shower and fall asleep, well, I don’t remember sleeping. The alarm went off at 6 a.m.

Getting ready to drive back to the tennis center, Mike and I would get in the car and he would always say, “It’s time to make the donuts.”

I contracted to work 11-days and thank fully once the tournament got underway, each day got a bit easier. By final Sunday, with only a doubles championship match and a single championship match, it was easy peasy. At least I thought.

Once the last final was over, we had to dismantle the entire Media Center, which was exhausting.

I made a ton of friends, worked side-by-side with some of the most famous tennis players, and really got to enjoy Charleston, my home away from home.

