Dion E. Fernandes has been hired as Luzerne County’s new coroner, county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Friday.

Crocamo said Fernandes “brings a wealth of experience in police investigations and a compassionate approach to serving the community during times of loss.”

According to her release:

A Wyoming Area High School graduate, Fernandes was raised in Exeter and graduated from Lackawanna College in 2000. He worked locally in law enforcement for 20 years and studied mortuary science at Luzerne County Community College. In addition, he has been employed at the Howell-Lussi Funeral Home in West Pittston for 18 years, serving as president for the last five years.

Fernandes resides with his wife, Abbey, and two children in Hughestown.

“In this vital role, Mr. Fernandes will oversee the investigation of various types of deaths, ensuring that each case is handled with the utmost professionalism and sensitivity,” Crocamo said. “The Coroner’s Office plays a crucial part in determining causes of death, conducting autopsies and providing essential information to law enforcement and public health officials.”

Crocamo said Fernandes “understands the importance of supporting grieving families during their most difficult moments.”

“With a commitment to compassionate communication and assistance, he aims to provide comfort and clarity to those affected by loss,” Crocamo said. “We are confident that he will lead the Coroner’s Office with integrity and empathy. Mr. Fernandes is looking forward to serving the residents of Luzerne County and ensuring that every case is approached with care and respect.”

Fernandes, 48, made headlines in 2020 for pleading guilty to criminal mischief charges related to the slashing of several tires on at least five vehicles — an act that prompted his termination as a Pittston city police officer, according to previously published reports.

Fernandes openly addressed this incident Friday, saying he had a substance use disorder problem that he rectified. He completed a 30-day in-patient treatment program and also a nearly three-week post-treatment program and is nearing his five-year sobriety anniversary.

Fernandes said the 2020 incident directly stemmed from his substance use and was “not in my character.”

“Unfortunately nobody goes through life without stubbing their toe. We’ve all, unfortunately, made mistakes, and I owned up to my mistakes and moved on,” Fernandes said, adding that “a bad incident led to something good.”

Regarding his appointment as coroner, Fernandes said he is “excited and appreciative.”

“I look forward to serving Luzerne County residents to the best of my capabilities. The coroner’s office is held to high standards because it is very important, and I’d like to hold it to even higher standards,” Fernandes said.

The coroner position was publicly advertised earlier this year.

Jillian Matthews, who held the coroner position since October 2022, started work Jan. 24 as the new division chief of the county district attorney’s office vice/narcotics unit.

The coroner position was advertised at $62,000 to $67,513 annually. Matthews had received $65,866 annually as coroner. Fernandes will receive $67,512.80 annually.

Paula Radick, county Judicial Services and Records Division head, had assigned senior field investigator/autopsy assistant Kaitlin Keating to serve as interim coroner during the replacement search.

The county is seeking a chief deputy coroner — a position that has been vacant — at $51,077 to $61,000 annually, according to a posting under the human resources department career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org. Applications for that position are due April 29.

