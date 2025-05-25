The West Wyoming-Wyoming Memorial Day Parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, May 26, from Dailey Memorial Park, West Wyoming.

GREATER PITTSTON — There will be three Memorial Day Parades taking place tomorrow, May 26.

The Wyoming/West Wyoming parade will line-up at Dailey Memorial Park, Shoemaker Ave., West Wyoming at 9 a.m. The parade will step off at 9:30 a.m. traveling east on 8th Street before turning left onto Wyoming Avenue, stopping at the Wyoming Cemetery.

A brief ceremony will take place at the cemetery at the conclusion of the parade. All are welcome to attend.

The Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club is co-sponsoring the Wyoming/West Wyoming parade along with the Wyoming VFW and West Wyoming American Legion.

Related Video

The Dupont Memorial Parade will line up at 10:00 a.m. and step off at 10:30 a.m. from the Suscon Road, to Chestnut Street, to Main Street, to the VFW.

The West Pittston/Exeter parade will start at Linden St. at the corner of Linden St. and Wyoming Ave., with parade line up beginning at 11:00 a.m. and stepping off at 11:00 a.m.

The parade will end at the Wyoming Area Catholic School followed by a short service held in the school’s gymnasium with a guest speaker and musical selections.

Exeter American Legion, Exeter VFW and the Wyoming Area Kiwanis Club are the sponsors of the West Pittston/Exeter Parade.