A large audience was in attendance to watch the movie ‘Wicked’ at The Slope Amphitheater, located behind the Pittston Memorial Theater, on Friday evening. Free popcorn was supplied for the 2:40 long movie.

Tiffany Roxby, back right, along with her children Hudson, 1, and Isabella, 4, and her sister, Samantha Iovacchini, far left, get ready to watch ‘Wicked’ at The Slope Amphitheater as a part of 2nd Friday Art Walk in the City of Pittston.

Artist Robert Bergstrasser, ink and color as well as sculptor, stands amongst his work at the Dr. Joseph M. Lombardo Gallery at Art e Fekts Gallery during his showing at the 2nd Friday Art Walk.

Abigail Sciandra, left, Gabby Gorzkowski, center, and Maia Costagliola, took in Pittston City’s 2nd Friday Art Walk.

PITTSTON — The weather cooperated for the Pittston City’s 2nd Friday Art Walk. 27 artists lined Main Street selling their wares. Live music was provided at the pocket park next to Napoli’s Pizza and the featured Artist for the night was acoustic trio Justin Bravo & The Kind.

Sculptor and ink and watercolor artist Robert Bergstrasser was the featured artist at Art e Fekts Gallery.

The evening ended with a showing of the movie “Wicked” at The Slope Amphitheater at dusk.

The evening was sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership.