PITTSTON — The weather cooperated for the Pittston City’s 2nd Friday Art Walk. 27 artists lined Main Street selling their wares. Live music was provided at the pocket park next to Napoli’s Pizza and the featured Artist for the night was acoustic trio Justin Bravo & The Kind.
Sculptor and ink and watercolor artist Robert Bergstrasser was the featured artist at Art e Fekts Gallery.
The evening ended with a showing of the movie “Wicked” at The Slope Amphitheater at dusk.
The evening was sponsored by the Downtown Pittston Partnership.