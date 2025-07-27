JENKINS TWP. — Jenkins Township Lions Club’s Bob Linskey would like to remind Jenkins Twp. college undergraduate students of scholarship money available to them for the upcoming school year.

To be eligible, the student must be a resident of Jenkins Twp., have completed a year at an accredited institution, and have a grade point average of 2.5 or higher.

The awards will be drawn by lottery and the deadline for submission is July 31, 2025. Only undergraduates will be eligible for the $500 scholarship.

Applications may be obtained from any Lions Club member or by calling scholarship co-chairs Tom Ruskey at 570-407-3268 or Bob Linskey at 570-212-0724.

Applications will also be available at the Jenkins Twp. Municipal Building.

The Jenkins Twp. Lions Club has sponsored this program for 49 consecutive years

If anyone wishes to provide an endowment in a deceased loved one’s name or are a business that wishes to gift a scholarship, please contact Bob Linskey at the number listed above.