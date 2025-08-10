The new Dupont basketball court, at the corner of Walnut and Hemlock Streets are now open. The lot in the foreground is slated for a future pickleball court.

The designer of the basketball court at Dupont, Danielle Perrins, get to officially christen the court by shooting the first shot with PA State Rep. Jim Haddock looking on.

Dupont Councilman Stanley Knick, Jr., right, in a sign of appreciation from the Borough of Dupont, gifts Danielle Perrins a basketball and other gifts for designing the court. Councilman Bob Price, left, looks on.

DUPONT — A new basketball court was recently installed at the corner of Walnut and Hemlock Streets where the former basketball and tennis court was once placed.

Borough officials held a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 2, for the court and walking trail.

On hand for the ribbon cutting were: Mayor Elaine Lello, councilmen Bob Price, Stanley Knick Jr., Joseph Jones, Joseph Karkut, PA State Rep. Jim Haddock, and Luzerne County Judge Fred A. Pierantoni, III.

Councilman Knick thanked PA Sen. Marty Flynn as well as Patty McDonald and Martha Doran.

Related Video

A special thank you went out to Dupont resident and neighbor of the court, Danielle Perrins for designing the court. Williams was given the honor of shooting the first official basket for the court.

The project includes a new basketball court, green space for future construction of a pocket park to include game tables, benches, gazebo or pergola, landscaping, book library and more.

Additional grant funds will be sought in for a pickleball court and playground equipment, and pavilion. This current project will also include a driveway entrance off Hemlock Street and parking area.

A Community Appreciation event took place following the ribbon cutting, where light refreshments and beverages were served.

Craft vendors, raffles and a t-shirt fundraiser were available to those in attendance.