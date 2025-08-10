Residents participate in butterfly release in honor of loved ones

Wesley Village Chaplain Nathan King passes a butterfly to resident Theresa Ormando (wearing a pink top), during the butterfly release on Thursday. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wesley Village Myers Manor resident Joan Pribula watches the monarch butterfly leave the envelope it was occupying during the butterfly release at the campus. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Joyce Scrobola, seated center, helps her mother Joyce Stocker, release her butterfly, as Stocker’s granddaughter, Grace Scrobola, and son-in-law, Jimmy Scrobola, look on. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch