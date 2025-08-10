Wesley Village Chaplain Nathan King passes a butterfly to resident Theresa Ormando (wearing a pink top), during the butterfly release on Thursday.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Wesley Village Myers Manor resident Joan Pribula watches the monarch butterfly leave the envelope it was occupying during the butterfly release at the campus.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Joyce Scrobola, seated center, helps her mother Joyce Stocker, release her butterfly, as Stocker’s granddaughter, Grace Scrobola, and son-in-law, Jimmy Scrobola, look on.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Nancy Dingman, a Wesley Village Myers Manor resident, waits for her butterfly to take flight.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
INKERMAN — United Methodist Homes Wesley Village Campus hosted a butterfly release on Thursday, Aug. 8, at Myers Manor. Residents purchased monarch butterflies in honor of loved ones and released them at the courtyard behind Myers Manor.