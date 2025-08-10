Aira Fitness is located at the Pittston Crossings, 320 Highway 315, located next to Primo Hoagies.

Aira Fitness, located at the Pittston Crossings, 320 Highway 315, located next to Primo Hoagies, is a 24/7 gym designed to fit anyone’s schedule.

Jim DeMichele, proprietor of Aira Fitness, addressed those gathered for the fitness center’s grand opening. DeMichele’s daughter Ava, right, looks on.

PITTSTON TWP. — If you are looking for a fitness center that fits your schedule in the Greater Pittston area, look no further. AIRA Fitness, a 24/7 center, has opened its doors.

AIRA Fitness is located at Pittston Crossings, 320 Highway 315, located between Pet Supplies Plus and Primo Hoagies.

“I’m very honored and humbled to be a part of this community and to offer health and fitness options to all of the people in the area,” Jim DeMichele, owner of AIRA Fitness said. “I appreciate everybody coming to see us, and this is one of my passions. I wanted to do this with my daughter (Ava) since she was a little girl when I introduced her to the gym back then, and that’s the goal and why I did this, because it’s about her. But it’s what I love and I love everybody with me here doing this.”

PA State Rep. Jim Haddock delivered a proclamation from the State House on opening the fitness center.

Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce’s Michelle Mikitish, president, and Brandi Bartush, director of operations, and officials from Pittston Twp. were on hand for the ribbon-cutting as well as family, friends, and team workers from AIRA Fitness.

This new location brings the AIRA Fitness brand’s commitment to affordability, flexibility, and results-driven workouts to the Pittston community.

Opened around the clock, seven days a week, AIRA Fitness is designed to fit into any schedule and support members at every stage of their fitness journey.

DeMichele is a seasoned professional with deep roots in both the fitness and business industries brings more than 15 years of experience as a personal trainer and has managed multiple fitness centers in both Northeast Pennsylvania and Long Island.

His background also includes a strong career in sales, marketing, and sales management, making him uniquely equipped to lead AIRA Fitness in delivering an exceptional gym experience.

DeMichele invites area residents to stop by, tour the facility, and take advantage of membership rates.

For information, contact AIRA Fitness at 570-600-8844 or email airafitnesspittston@gmail.com.