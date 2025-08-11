Luzerne County Council is considering a debt restructuring package that is projected to yield a net savings of $3.2 million, according to Tuesday’s meeting agenda.

According to a projection chart prepared by FSL Public Finance, the county’s outside financial advisor, the county’s remaining debt repayments would decrease in varying amounts from 2025 through 2029 and remain the same in 2030 if the package is approved.

The restructuring does not extend debt repayments, which means the county will still be out of debt in 2030 as scheduled, the chart says.

Introduction of an ordinance to advance the restructuring is scheduled for the voting meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Discussion on the details is set for council’s work session, which follows the voting meeting.

A public hearing and majority council approval would be necessary at a future meeting for the restructuring to proceed.

Instructions for the remote meeting attendance option will be posted under council’s online meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Residency ordinance

Council is set to vote Tuesday on final adoption of an ordinance altering a residency requirement that a past council majority had implemented in a 6-5 vote in 2016.

The county manager, eight division heads, prison deputy warden, sheriff and heads of emergency management and 911 are subject to the policy, which requires those hired to establish residency within six months of their employment.

Council recently voted to introduce an ordinance that would waive the residency requirement for existing employees promoted to these positions if they already have at least five years of continued county employment.

Councilman Harry Haas said he will propose an amendment to eliminate the restriction entirely to widen the applicant pool for these positions.

The county administration said the residency requirement has “hindered the recruitment, selection and retention of candidates” for these positions.

American Rescue

Two modifications of past county American Rescue Plan Act-funded projects are on Tuesday’s agenda for requested approval, the agenda said.

The Mountain Top Area Little League Inc., which was awarded $250,000 for softball field lighting, is seeking an extension to Sept. 30 to complete the project. The league said the lighting system has been installed, but spring weather conditions delayed completion of the speaker installation and required soil work.

In the second request, the county operational services division is asking council to recategorize $521,000 from the budget allocated for construction to professional services instead for projects at the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort and Wyoming.

Council earmarked $7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds for capital improvements at the 110-acre airport, including new hangars and fuel tanks. Delta Airport Consultants Inc. is handling engineering and planning for these projects, which must be completed by the end of 2026.

Opioid allocations

Two proposed awards from the county’s opioid litigation settlement funding are recommended for council approval Tuesday.

Figures indicate the county should receive approximately $30 million over 18 years from the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. The county’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement makes recommendations to county council on how to spend the funds.

The first proposed award of $534,500 would go to Endless Mountains Extended Care LLC for a program that will provide “step-down” care for those who have successfully completed in-patient treatment for substance use disorder, including assistance with additional treatment, housing and job training, the agenda said.

The second allocation of $123,304 to Restorative Roots WB LLC will fund beds in a recovery house for those with substance use disorder.

Employment agreement, Pittston/West Pittston bridge

As previously reported, council is scheduled to approve an employment agreement with county Manager Romilda Crocamo during Tuesday’s voting session.

During the work session, council will discuss new design plans for the county-owned Water Street Bridge linking Pittston and West Pittston, officially named the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge, over the Susquehanna River.

Zoning ordinance

Also on Tuesday’s work session for discussion is a request to seek a Municipal Assistance Program grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development to help fund a county zoning ordinance update.

If awarded, the grant would cover half the expense. The county is seeking public proposals from entities interested in completing the update, which will establish the cost, the administration said.

Dan Reese, county acting GIS/planning and zoning director, has said new development issues that have surfaced since the last 2021 revision should be weighed for possible incorporation in the ordinance.

Data centers are one example of an emerging industry not addressed in the current ordinance, he said. These centers are increasingly in demand to house computing and networking equipment that stores and churns out information for businesses and artificial intelligence.

The county zoning ordinance does not apply to all municipalities.

At this time, 20 of the county’s 76 municipalities opt to have the county handle their zoning, as opposed to implementing and enforcing their own local ordinance: Avoca, Courtdale, Dupont, Duryea, Hughestown, Jeddo, Laflin, New Columbus, Pringle, Warrior Run, West Wyoming, Yatesville and the townships of Conyngham, Fairmount, Hunlock, Huntington, Lake, Newport, Ross and Union.

