The Crooked Branch Gift Shop held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Crooked Branch Cafe, a take-out coffee shop. From left: Brandi Bartush, Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce; Dorothea Cienki, Crooked Branch; E.J. Roback; Angie Roback, Crooked Branch owner; Sara Hogan, Chamber.

Kellyann Kenny, far right, purchases a candle from The Crooked Branch.

The Crooked Branch Cafe proprietor prepares an espresso at the grand opening of the new take-out cafe.

WEST PITTSTON — The Crooked Branch Gift Shop held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new take-out coffee café inside the consignment store located on 202 Luzerne Ave.

“I just wanted to add another feature to the shop, and a café was perfect,” proprietor Angie Roback said in a previous Sunday Dispatch interview. “We have coffee, espresso, and Italian handcrafted sodas, as well as soup and bread bowls. We have any kind of coffee flavors and chai lattes.”

On the menu are soup, assorted teas, chai latte, cake pops, gluten-free cookies, brownies, and rice treats.

Roback had pizza and beverages available for those attending the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

For information on The Crooked Branch consignment or the café, call Angie Roback at 570-472-4636, email her at angieroback123@gmail.com, or look up the business on Facebook.