Some of the latest smoothies offered at Angy’s Tropical Juice Bar at 14 Market St., Pittston.

Angy’s Tropical Juice Bar, right, is just steps away from the Tomato Festival lot and a short walk from the Waterfront Warehouse, far left, and the future Market & Main, a seven-story housing and retail building.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, center, was on hand for the ribbon-cutting ceremony at Angy’s Tropical Juice Bar, 14 Market St., Pittston. From left: Milton Perez, Angy Rodriguez (owner), Lombardo, Natalie DeRose, and Edwin Perez.

PITTSTON — Another business opened in the city when Angy’s Tropical Juice Bar held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, at 14 Market St.

Angy Rodriguez, proprietor, cut the ribbon in front of family, friends, City of Pittston officials, as well as Michelle Mikitish from the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.

Angy’s offers a variety of healthy juices and smoothies, or you can build your own smoothie.

The juice bar is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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You can find Angy’s Tropical Juice Bar on Facebook or Instagram (angystropicajuicebar_pa), or you can reach Angy by calling 570-272-250-9955 or emailing angystropicaljuice@gmail.com.