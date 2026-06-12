PITTSTON — Another business opened in the city when Angy’s Tropical Juice Bar held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, June 10, at 14 Market St.
Angy Rodriguez, proprietor, cut the ribbon in front of family, friends, City of Pittston officials, as well as Michelle Mikitish from the Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce.
Angy’s offers a variety of healthy juices and smoothies, or you can build your own smoothie.
The juice bar is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
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You can find Angy’s Tropical Juice Bar on Facebook or Instagram (angystropicajuicebar_pa), or you can reach Angy by calling 570-272-250-9955 or emailing angystropicaljuice@gmail.com.