LAFLIN – A special Mass celebrating the Feast of the Holy Spouses will be held at the Oblates of St. Joseph Chapel on Sunday, Jan. 22, at 3 p.m. Fr. Jeffrey D. Tudgay, Judicial Vicar of the Diocese of Scranton and Pastor of St. Peter’s Cathedral will be the feature celebrant.

This annual celebration honors the spousal role of the Blessed Virgin Mary & St. Joseph exalting the sanctity of marriage and family life within our modern world.

“We are honored to have as celebrant for the Holy Spouses Mass the newly appointed pastor of St. Peter’s Cathedral, Fr. Jeff Tudgay,” Fr. Paul McDonnell, Oblates of St. Joseph Religious Community rector, said. “His experience and responsibilities as head of the diocesan tribunal will be reflected in his personal words at the Mass as he assists couples in addressing the joys and challenges of marital living.”

At one time the Roman Church calendar celebrated the Feast of the Espousals of Mary and Joseph, but removed in the post Vatican II era of liturgical renewal and only permitted for particular liturgical calendars.

The Vatican officially approved the feast celebration for the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph in 1989.

The public is invited to attend and a social will follow the Mass. For more information, contact the seminary office at 570-654-7542.