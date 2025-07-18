It was the 26th consecutive month equal to or below the national average

WILKES-BARRE — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was up one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4% in June.

The Commonwealth’s rate remained below the U.S. unemployment rate, which was down one-tenth of a point over the month to 4.1%, marking the 26th consecutive month Pennsylvania’s rate was at or below the national average.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) on Friday released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2025.

The Commonwealth’s unemployment rate was four-tenths of a percentage point above the June 2024 level of 3.6%, while the U.S. rate was unchanged from last June.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force — the estimated number of residents working or looking for work — was down 5,000 over the month to 6,540,000 in June. Employment, down 7,000 from May, drove the decline while unemployment rose 2,000 over the month.

Pennsylvania’s total nonfarm jobs were up 4,200 over the month to 6,225,600 in June — the 14th consecutive month at a record high.

Jobs increased from May in seven of the 11 industry supersectors. The largest volume movement was in education & health services, up 6,100 over the month to a record high. Leisure and hospitality also set a new record high in June.

Over the year, jobs were up 90,000 with gains in nine of the 11 supersectors. Education & health services (+45,800) had the largest volume increase since June 2024.

Note: The above data are seasonally adjusted. Seasonally adjusted data provide the most valid month-to-month comparison. June 2025 data are preliminary and subject to revision.

