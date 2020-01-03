Komensky’s Market in Duryea reorganizes after death of co-owner

DURYEA – Komensky’s Market, a borough staple at 412 Main St., has reorganized.

A statement on Komensky Market’s Facebook page on Jan. 2 states that, due to the untimely death of co-owner Rob Sepelyak, Komensky’s will no longer be partnered with the Dallas location but will continue business at the Duryea location.

Sepelyak died at the age of 44 on Dec. 13, according to an obituary published Dec. 17 in the Times Leader. A funeral service took place on Jan. 3 at Holy Rosary Church, Duryea.

According to Facebook, Komensky’s Market in Duryea will continue business as usual with a butcher onsite.

— Tony Callaio

