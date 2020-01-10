We’re now two weeks into the New Year. Did you make a New Year’s resolution? I didn’t.

Comedian Larry David of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” told Stephen Colbert on the “Late Show” his resolution is to not swing his arm violently in the air to wave down a waiter or waitress.

Sure, he grabbed a laugh out of that but, truth is, at least it’s a resolution that isn’t all that bad and one he could definitely achieve.

This is the time of year we put too many expectations on ourselves, thinking, if we achieve them, we’d be happier. Possibly.

Hopefully, your resolutions are reasonable where you have that chance to attain your goal. More times than not, after a few weeks into the new year, you realize you don’t have the energy to lose those extra pounds or you have too many bills to start putting money in the bank.

Start out slow with your resolutions and see where it goes. Make more realistic goals, have patience and maybe you’ll just meet your target.

What a difference a month makes.

About four weeks ago, we rounded the Thanksgiving corner and headed towards the holiday season. Because Thanksgiving was later than usual this year, shopping time was cut and the need to speed shop was necessary.

The Wyoming Area football team was about to accomplish the impossible in the run of a lifetime at a state championship.

Holiday decorations were up and everyone seemed festive as party after party were held.

The feeling going into the holidays is euphoric; there’s something therapeutic about spending money on gifts and the actual giving of gifts.

Driving about Greater Pittston, you see folks still have holiday lights lit and many celebrate or honor Russian Christmas and New Year’s.

It’s sad when decorations come down, the tree is tossed or put away and the last strand of tinsel packed away for another year – everything is bare and the streets are dark and dull.

January is the most depressing month on the calendar, according to Psych Central.

Thank goodness it’s a real thing because for years I thought I was the only one who felt that way.

The website actually pinpoints the most depressive day in January is the 24th. Not for my cousin John and my friend Joann Anzalone Alu who both celebrate birthdays that day.

The reason Jan. 24 has that distinction is because it’s the end of the month and all the Christmas bills show up in the mailbox. That’s probably the number reason your New Year’s resolution about saving money kicks you in the pants.

Other reasons for January depression are obvious – it’s cold, dark and dreary. The trees, bushes and landscape are gray.

The author of the article suggests trying five things to battle January depression.

• Stop doing one thing you don’t enjoy.

• Clean out one area of the house.

• Go to the light.

• Try something new.

• Make a list of lessons learned.

Perhaps you can attempt one or all of those suggested tips to get you out of the doldrums of January and the grip of winter.

Depression is a real thing. If you or someone you know suffers with depression, call the national help hotline – 800-662-HELP (4357). The lines are open 24/7, 365 days a year.

The hotline helped 68,683 calls per month in 2018, an increase over 2017.

The call is free and, although people on the other end of the phone do not provide counseling, the specialist will transfer you to appropriate call centers.

Two other numbers you can reach out to: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline – 800-273-8255 or The Samaritans – 877-870-HOPE.

Since I’m on a roll with the month of January, here are some fun facts about the first month of the year.

This month is International Creativity Month, National Birth Defects Prevention Month, National Book Month, National Hobby Month, National Soup Month, Pop Culture History Month, as well as Reference Book Month.

January is named after the Roman god Janus who is always shown as having two heads.

While January is our winter in the Northern Hemisphere, it’s the seasonal equivalent to July in the Southern Hemisphere.

The first American flag was presented in January 1776.

Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in January 1863.

X-rays were discovered in January 1896.

Pennsylvania opened its state liquor stores in January 1834.

President Nixon proposed the national speed limit of 55 mph in January 1974.

In January 1847, the city of Yerba Buena officially changed to San Francisco.

Apple Computers incorporated in January 1977.

Quote of the week

“The most beautiful experience we can have is the mysterious. It is the fundamental emotion that stands at the cradle of true art and true science.” – Albert Einstein

Thought of the week

“Nothing in life is to be feared; it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.” – Marie Curie

Bumper sticker

“Quote me as saying I was mis-quoted.” – Groucho Marx

