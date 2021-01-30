🔊 Listen to this

I had a conversation the other day with my daughter Tiffany, she said, “Dad, when you write your column this week, can you please not write about COVID or politics?”

Well, in 21 years of writing the column, I’ve stayed clear of politics, and it’s only lately where I wasn’t denouncing anyone, but I was pleading for unity as a country. I really don’t think that’s a waste of ink. We really need to drop the hatred and get back to being the good old United States.

It’s been a long time since we, as a nation, banded together to show the world how proud we were to be an American. You know the pride I’m talking about, the kind when rooting on the USA during the Olympics. We’d want our athletes to shine and be the best in the world – that kind of pride.

National pride would always rise in times of war when we were involved in World War I or World War II.

Related Video

We also felt nationwide pride when Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the moon.

Being on top, being number one were always things we in the USA would strive for, after all, were have always been the world’s best superpower.

I don’t apologize for wanting unity and it saddens me when I hear people tell me, “We’re never going to be united again.” What’s up with that attitude?

Maybe for the first time in our nation’s history, we are really going to have to work on being united again. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we need to get back to a center. We need to find common ground and I hope it comes fast.

As a unified nation, I worry that division is way too deep. We just need to try harder.

The big picture for us is … there shouldn’t be one party or one person that is bigger or better than our country. We just have to try harder.

As far as COVID is concerned, it’s very hard to avoid the subject matter.

More of my acquaintances, whether people I know closely or someone I’ve been friends with over time, are dying.

Some of deaths have been head-scratchers and by that I mean, someone who I considered healthy and not elderly or someone with predisposed ailments that have been vulnerable to the coronavirus, but people that I’d never expect the virus to attack.

When I found out on social media that a longtime friend, Sebby Amico, a Pittston native and graduate of Pittston Area, died from COVID-19, I was just floored.

Sebby has lived away for years, but within driving distance and every so often, he’d pop back into town. It was always great to see him, and he was a gentleman for sure. He always greeted you with a smile and a great smile at that.

He was a real estate sales associate for many years, and I’m guessing with that great smile and personality, he was pretty successful.

So yes, as long as we are stuck in this pandemic, it will be very difficult not to talk about it.

The vaccine supply has seemingly dried up in our area and that is inconceivable. After just a few short weeks of vaccinating people in NEPA, the vaccine seems to be gone.

Everyone that I know that has received the vaccine has been given the Merderna vaccine. It appears the Pfizer vaccine needs special care having to keep stored at extremely cold temperatures at minus 94 degrees F.

Johnson & Johnson will, hopefully, roll out their vaccine soon and for many, not soon enough. Unlike Merderna and Pfizer, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be a one-shot vaccine, and it doesn’t need to be stored at extremely cold temperatures.

AstraZeneca is also close to nearing their clinical trials and before too long, they will seek approval by the FDA to get them into the supply chain.

With four vaccine manufactures providing the drug to consumers, the faster we can hope to get back to a normal state.

When the first of the vaccines were rolled out, there was a sense of relief, and we definitely saw the light at the end of the tunnel. The stumbling block we have going on now with the lack of the vaccine, is just something we have to deal with for now.

We need to be a bit more patient and once the latter two pharmaceutical companies roll out their product, vaccinations will increase drastically.

In the meantime, we still have to be vigilant with our safety protocol by staying safe, washing hands, wearing masks and keeping safe distances from each other.

To my daughters and others that wish I’d write about something else, sorry, but these are issues on the forefront and they just can’t be swept under the rug.

On a bright note, in today’s edition, you’ll read about the good work of The Cookie Corner preschool more than 40 years.

First Donna Begliomini-Brenner and now Toni Tossi-Tabone have headed the school where hundreds and hundreds of students walked through their doors.

These two leaders have opened their hearts to children providing a much-needed service to young parents.

COVID has affected The Cookie Corner, but Tossi-Tabone has been staying on top of CDC guidelines as well as PA Dept. of Health keeping everyone safe.

Happy anniversary Cookie Corner.

Quote of the week

“If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.” – Dalai Lama

Thought of the week

“Worrying does not take away tomorrow’s troubles, it takes away today’s peace.” – Randy Armstrong

Bumper sticker

“Don’t wait for people to be friendly, show them how.” – Boonaa Mohammed