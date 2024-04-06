The Holy Name Society of St. Joseph Marello Parish recently held its 40th annual Lenten Smoker. Father Paul McDonnell was the keynote speaker and Mr. Kevin McDonnell served as toastmaster for the event. More than 120 men enjoyed the fellowship and the inspired Lenten message provided by Father Paul. Stanley Rovinski was chairman of the event. Pictured are those seated at the head table for the event. First row, from left: Father Paul McDonnell OSJ, Father Joseph Elston, Father Jackson Pinhero OSJ, Frank Sciabacucchi. Second row Michael English, Charles Sciandra, Kevin McDonnell and Joe McCulloch.