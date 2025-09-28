Wyoming Area has the last perfect girls’ soccer record in District 2 following a milestone-producing week by leading scorer Ava Musinski.

The Lady Patriots lead Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 at 7-0 and are also on top of the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 3A tournament with an 11-0 overall record.

Wyoming Area 5, Nanticoke 0

Ava Musinski scored three goals, the first of which was the 50th of her career on Friday in a WVC Division 2 victory at Tenth Street Field.

Related Video

The sophomore hit the milestone 6:43 into the game when she opened the scoring with an unassisted goal. She had a hat trick in the first half as Wyoming Area took a 4-0 lead, then assisted Alana Zdaniewicz on a second-half score.

Franki Pizano also scored. Jules Potter, Teagan Meier and Bella Costa had assists.

Abi Francis made six saves.

Wyoming Area led 26-6 in shots on goal and 7-1 on penalty corners.

Abi Francis had six saves in the shutout.

Wyoming Area 2, Holy Redeemer 1

Ava Musinski scored both goals on Wednesday when Wyoming Area won at Holy Redeemer in a game between WVC Division 2 contenders.

After a scoreless first half, it took Musinski just 53 seconds of the second half to open the scoring.

Hayleigh Dunsmuir answered for the third-place Lady Royals with 29:10 remaining.

Musinski’s second unassisted goal, this one with 20:55 left, held up as the game-winner.

Wyoming Area led in shots 15-7 and both teams had three corner kicks.

Abi Francis made five saves for the Lady Warriors.

Crestwood 9, Pittston Area 0

Crestwood rolled over visiting Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots dropped to 0-5-2 in Division 1 and 1-8-2 overall.

BOYS SOCCER

Hazleton Area 3, Pittston Area 1

Ronan Hearne scored two first-half goals and set up a second-half goal to lead host Hazleton Area past Pittston Area in Friday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Jacob Ivey scored for Pittston Area, which is 4-4 in the division and 8-5 overall.

Pittston Area 4, Crestwood 3

Sadiki Murindabongabo scored two goals Tuesday as Pittston Area edged host Crestwood.

Jayden Rivera and Bobby Smith each added a goal for the Patriots. Smith and Brayden Shotwell had assists.

Wyoming Seminary 5, Wyoming Area 0

Wyoming Seminary won Monday’s WVC Division 2 game at Wyoming Area’s Tenth Street Field.

The Warriors are 1-7 in the division and 2-8 overall.

Wyoming Valley West 2, Pittston Area 1

Chase Evanofski converted a penalty kick with 10:52 remaining Sept. 20 to lift Wyoming Valley West over Pittston Area in a WVC Division 1 game.

Evanofski also assisted on Noah Fetko’s goal.

Sadiki Murindabangabo scored Pittston Area’s goal off a Santino Saporito.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Delaware Valley 3, Wyoming Area 0

Layla Hickock had 11 service points as Delaware Valley swept host Wyoming Area by scores of 25-7, 25-14, 25-22 on Thursday.

Josie Kivak had 14 digs in the loss. Taylor Gashi had eight digs and five kills. Sara Pealer, who had two kills, and Addison Byers each had two blocks.

The Lady Warriors are 1-5 in the WVC and 2- overall.

Nanticoke 3, Wyoming Area 0

Nanticoke swept Wednesday’s WVC match by set scores of 25-19, 25-17, 25-10.

Taylor Gashi had 14 digs, seven kills and four aces in the loss.

Josie Kivak added 12 digs, Ava Boyle had eight digs and 13 assists and Aubrey Lewis had six digs and two kills.

Wilkes-Barre Area 3, Wyoming Area 0

Wilkes-Barre Area swept visiting Wyoming Area in a WVC match Monday by set scores of 25-15, 25-11, 25-23.

Kenzie Galenty had 20 digs and an ace for the Lady Warriors.

Wyoming Valley West 3, Pittston Area 1

Wyoming Valley West defeated visiting Pittston Area Monday in a WVC match.

Pittston Area won the first set 25-11, but Wyoming Valley West recovered to take the next three sets 27-25, 25-22, 25-15.

Emma Sudnick had 19 service points, including 10 aces, for the Lady Spartans.

The Lady Patriots are 1-4 in the WVC and 2-5 overall.

Wyoming Area 3, MMI Prep 0

Wyoming Area swept visiting MMI Prep Sept. 20.

The Lady Warriors won by scores of 25-21, 25-16, 25-19.

Taylor Gashi had nine kills, eight aces and 13 digs.

Kenzie Galenty had 15 digs and six aces. Sara Pealer had eight kills, seven aces and a block. Ava Boyle had 15 assists.