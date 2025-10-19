Wyoming Area sisters Emma and Molly Kratz won two matches Thursday before being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the District 2 Girls Tennis Doubles Championships at Kirby Park.

The Kratz sisters, the tournament’s seventh seed, defeated Madyson Mace-Molly Urban from Holy Cross 6-0, 6-2 and Alicia Wertman-Emma Spewack from Western Wayne 6-0, 6-0. They lost to second-seeded Anna Evans-Erin Tillotson from Montrose 6-3, 6-2.

Wyoming Area’s other team won once.

Sarah Willison-Alexandra Jacobs opened with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Western Wayne’s Mady McClure-Kaylee Fischer. They lost to fifth-seeded Ava Genetti-Mehan Manzour from MMI Prep 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.

Both Pittston Area teams were knocked out in the first round of the Class 3A tournament on the Wilkes University courts.

Wilkes-Barre Area’s Angie Vanegas-Lorena Romero beat Isabella Hughes-Maggie Philbin 6-3, 6-2. Scranton’s Vrunda Amin-Paige Dougherty shut out Leah Kendzor-Peyton Bailey 6-0, 6-0.