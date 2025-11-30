Pittston Area went 17-7 last season, with all seven losses coming to state-qualifying teams that are Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 members in girls basketball.

All three of those teams have more players returning, putting the Lady Patriots in a position where it will be difficult to move up in the first season after the graduation of all-state guard and current Millersville University starter Daniella Ranieli.

“We understand where we are at,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said. “We know what’s in our division.

“We know what we’re faced with, but we think we can get there eventually.”

Pittston Area went 6-6 in division play and had its season end with its third loss of the season to Dallas in a District 2 Class 5A semifinal loss. The Lady Patriots lost their other two games to District 2 champions and state quarterfinalists Hazleton Area and Crestwood.

Without Ranieli, the Lady Patriots, who return just two starters and two subs who saw frequent playing time, could face some challenges offensively.

“We’re going to have to mess the game up a little bit and make it ugly and try to hang in there and be able to pull through at the end,” Gregory said.

Lili Hintze, a 5-foot-6 senior guard, and Julia Long, a 5-7 junior forward, are the returning starters.

Hintze was the team’s second-leading scorer last season.

“We’re going to lean on Lili to step up and we’re going to need her to,” Gregory said.

Giuliana Latona, a 5-8 senior forward and team captain, and Bella Dessoye, a 5-6 junior who will take over as point guard, are the other players with significant experience.

“Julia Long has been playing great,” Gregory said. “She has made great strides over the offseason.

“And, Bella Dessoye is going to step right in at the point and she’s going to need to give us some scoring, too.”

Leah Drozginski, a 5-7 senior guard/forward, completes the starting lineup.

Shawn Pugliese, a 5-6 sophomore, provides from bench support in the post.

Nevean Schneider, a 5-3 senior guard who has been in the program throughout high school, is another option.

Sophomores guards Arianna McGarry and Kelcey Podwika may offer some additional depth.