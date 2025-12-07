Morgan Janeski is averaging more than 16 minutes playing time per game coming off the bench for the Misericordia University women’s basketball team.

The 6-foot junior forward has appeared in every game in the team’s 3-4 start.

Misericordia snapped a three-game losing streak with a 60-54 overtime victory at Muhlenberg Tuesday night.

Janeski is shooting 13-for-46 (28.3%) from the floor, 7-for-27 (25.9) on 3-pointers and 4-for-4 (100.0) from the line. She has 18 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocked shots.

The Wyoming Area graduate has scored nine points twice this season. Janeski was 3-for-5 on 3-pointers in a 58-45 loss at McDaniel Nov. 8. She made all four of her free throws in a 60-51 loss to Dickinson Nov. 20.