The Pittston Area boys’ and girls’ swimming teams will face some adjustments following the loss of a large 2025 senior class.

“We had the honor of graduating 15 seniors this past year,” said Lauren Volansky, who coaches both the boys and girls teams. “This year, we seem to be equal with the upperclassmen leading the lowerclassmen.”

The Lady Patriots went 5-4-2 in the Wyoming Valley Conference and placed in the top half of the District 2-4 Class 3A Subregional field by taking sixth out of 12 teams. The Patriots were 3-8 in the conference and finished seventh of 10 teams in the subregional.

“Both our boys and girls teams display excellent sportsmanship, consistent support for one another, dedicated hours in the weight room and water, and fine leadership that will continue to be shown throughout the season,” Volansky said. “Our student-athletes know that these expectations are held throughout the season, on and off the pool deck, and to always put their best efforts forth and to work together to get as many of them to improve and earn an opportunity to compete at districts at the end of February.”

Girls

Seniors Brooke Hintze and Kate O’Hearn lead the list of returnees after scoring points in multiple events at last season’s subregional.

Hintze was fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and 10th in the 500 freestyle. O’Hearn was the team’s diver, finishing fifth in that event. Both were also part of freestyle relay teams that finished fifth in the subregional in the 200 and seventh in the 400.

This season, Brooke Hintze’s freestyle concentration could move to the 100 and 200. There, she will be joined by Ellie Schardien, another experienced senior.

Sophomore backstroker Bailee Staton was part of a sixth-place medley relay team at subregionals. She will also compete in other events.

Seniors Nina Albertelli (individual medley, butterfly, 200 freestyle) and Elysia Confletti (backstroke, 200 freestyle) are among the other returnees. They are joined by juniors Olivia Pantucci (breaststroke, IM) and Lizzie Howells (freestyle), and sophomores Ava Argento, Vivian Kurchkus, and Maggie Gruber (freestyle sprints).

Senior Jazlene Martinez and freshmen Jovie Wrubel, Lucian Valenti, and Sol Martinez appear to be the top newcomers.

Boys

Junior Elijah Lyons was part of a historic group last season.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association added a para swimming division for the first time last season, and he finished fourth in the state in the 50-yard freestyle.

During the season, Lyons will specialize in the 100 butterfly, but he can swim any event the team needs.

Sophomores James Serino and Michael Gubitoso were part of the ninth-place medley relay team at subregionals. Serino will concentrate on the 50 and 100 freestyle, while Gubitoso’s best event will be the breaststroke.

Freshman Ayden Hobson has shown promise in the preseason.