Pittston Area lost twice on the road in three days, running its boys basketball losing streak to three games.

The Patriots, who have played their last four games away from home, are 0-2 in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 and 4-5 overall.

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area were both scheduled to play Saturday in the Badger Marseco Tournament where the Patriots faced Northwest and the Warriors met host Old Forge.

Wyoming Area went into the weekend sharing District 2’s best overall record with Dunmore, Riverside and Valley View at 7-0.

Related Video

Valley View 60, Pittston Area 40

Valley View, a state semifinalist last season, remained unbeaten with Monday’s non-league victory.

Cash Roe scored multiple baskets in each quarter while posting a game-high 18 points for the Cougars.

The Cougars led 20-11 after one quarter and 35-17 at halftime.

Mike Muto had eight points in the quarter and Jagger Roe had six. Both finished with 14 points.

Stephen Barnic and Jacob Ivey scored nine points each for the Patriots. Barnic hit three 3-pointers, including two in the first quarter. Ivey did all his scoring in the second half.

The Cougars are allowing just 38 points per game.

Dallas 61, Pittston Area 44

Joey Nocito led a second-half comeback that carried Dallas past Pittston Area in the Dec. 20 WVC Division 1 game.

Pittston Area used a 14-6 second quarter to take a 26-19 halftime lead.

Nocito and Pat Flanagan each scored eight points in the third quarter as Dallas move in front 42-34.

Flanagan hit a pair of 3-pointers in the quarter to help produce a 23-8 advantage for the Mountaineers.

Nocito added another eight points in the fourth quarter to finish with 25 points. After missing his first, he made his last four free throws in the quarter as part of an 8-for-9 effort by Dallas over the final eight minutes.

Brennan Callahan led Pittston Area with 12 points. Stephen Barnic added 11.

Dallas, last season’s WVC Tournament champion, added another win Tuesday and is 2-0 in the division and 8-2 overall.