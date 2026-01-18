Junior Julia Long (3) looks to attack the bucket against Berwick on her way to score 11 first-half points.

Bella Dessoye (12) rolls in a layup against Berwick at home on Jan. 14. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Area ran its overall winning streak to five games and climbed into the middle of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls basketball standings before falling at Crestwood Friday night.

The loss left the Lady Patriots at 3-4 and in fourth place out of seven teams in the division. They are 8-6 overall and fifth of eight teams in the power ratings race for seeds in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Wyoming Area lost three times in five days, all in WVC Division 2 games. The Lady Warriors are 2-6 in the division and 5-10 overall. They are fifth out of eight teams in the District 2 Class 4A playoff seeding race.

Crestwood 65, Pittston Area 32

Related Video

Pittston Area led a 15-win Crestwood team on the road after one quarter Friday night, but could not keep pace after that.

Crestwood used a 38-10 advantage over the middle two quarters to take a 53-26 lead.

Charlie Hiller led the Lady Comets with 17 points. Jackie Gallagher added 14, and Kiera Dougherty had 12.

Julia Long scored nine points, and Bella Dessoye had eight for Pittston Area.

Nanticoke 68, Wyoming Area 23

Nanticoke’s Kate Reed buried nine 3-pointers while scoring all 29 of her points in the first three quarters to help the Trojanettes remain unbeaten in the division with Friday’s rout of visiting Wyoming Area.

Reed had four of her 3-pointers and 14 points in the first quarter when Nanticoke shut out Wyoming Area. She made three more in the Trojanettes’ second straight 22-point quarter for a 44-2 halftime lead.

The lead reached 56-7 before Londyn Sobeck scored eight of her 12 points for Wyoming Area in the fourth quarter.

Sobeck also grabbed eight rebounds while Jailyn Park had six.

Pittston Area 55, Berwick 29

Julia Long finished with 19 points, and Giuliana Latona scored all 12 of her points when Pittston Area was taking charge in the first half of Wednesday’s home victory that ran the winning streak to five.

Lili Hintze made two 3-pointers in the first quarter, and Latona also had six points as the Lady Patriots took an 18-7 lead. They were up 35-11 at halftime after Long scored seven points and Latona had six again in the second quarter.

Leah Drogzinski added 11 points, and Hintze finished with nine.

Wyoming Seminary 34, Wyoming Area 23

Ella Stambaugh scored 19 points to lead Wyoming Seminary to Wednesday’s road victory.

Ellie Kersey hit two 3-pointers and scored all seven of her points in the first quarter when the Blue Knights took a 15-2 lead.

Wyoming Area outscored Wyoming Seminary 21-19 the rest of the way, but Stambaugh scored all but five of her team’s points during that time to keep the Blue Knights in control.

Londyn Sobeck had nine points and five rebounds for the Lady Warriors. Jailyn Park added seven points and seven rebounds.

Wyoming Area held Wyoming Seminary scoreless for the first 5:22 of the second half.

Pittston Area 37, Wyoming Valley West 32

Julia Long went 5-for-6 from the line while scoring 17 points Monday when Pittston Area won at Wyoming Valley West.

Long had five of her points in the second quarter and seven in the third as Pittston Area turned an 8-5 deficit after one quarter into a 26-23 advantage going into the fourth.

Lili Hintze then carried the Lady Patriots down the stretch with all seven of her points in the fourth quarter.

Thalia Irizarry led Wyoming Valley West with 15 points. Ava Yancey added 11, but only one other Lady Spartan scored.

Holy Redeemer 57, Wyoming Area 29

Bella Boylan scored 15 points, and McKenzie Chimock added 13 to lead host Holy Redeemer to Monday’s victory.

Londyn Sobeck led Wyoming Area with 12 points.

Addison Gaylord and Kinley Park each had five points and six rebounds. Lila Price also had five points, while Anna Kelleher also had six rebounds.