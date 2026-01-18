Martyna Bonning placed fifth at 145 pounds, and Giovanna Chapman was eighth at 165 on Jan. 11, when the Wyoming Area girls finished up in the two-day Southern Tier Memorial Tournament at the LECOM Event Center in Elmira, N.Y.

The Lady Warriors finished tied for 29th in the 47-team field with 34½ points. They were second-best among five out-of-state teams in the tournament, which was won by Niagara-Wheatfield.

Bonning reached the semifinals on the first day of the tournament, but started out with two straight losses on Jan. 11 before pinning Haley Leclair from Northern Adirondack in 54 seconds of the fifth-place bout.

Chapman was pinned by Emily Sullivan from Chenango Forks in the seventh-place match.

Related Video

Coal Cracker Invitational

Martyna Bonning won both her bouts Friday night in the tournament at Jim Thorpe High School.

The tournament was scheduled to conclude on Saturday.

Bonning won by technical fall and pin.

Giavonna Chapman started with a 13-second pin at 170, but lost her second match.

Zeta Lord finished the first day with a 58-second pin in a consolation bout.