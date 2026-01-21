Dallas’ Pat Flanagan (10) lays in two of his eight first-half points as he gets past Pittston Area’s John Jadus (25).

Pittston Area’s Jacob Ivey hits a 3-pointer against Dallas early in the first quarter.

YATESVILLE — Dallas pretty much relived a victory a month ago against Pittston Area on Tuesday night.

Once again, the Mountaineers were down at halftime. And once again, they used a big third quarter to distance themselves from the Patriots.

Three consecutive 3-pointers to start the third enabled Dallas to rally from a halftime deficit — albeit a smaller one than on Dec. 20 — to defeat Pittston Area 56-44 in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 boys basketball game.

Dallas (8-0 Div. 1, 15-3) won its sixth in a row and opened a three-game lead over second-place Crestwood, which lost to Wilkes-Barre Area. Pittston Area (3-5 Div. 1, 8-9) had its three-game winning streak, which included a victory against Crestwood, snapped.

Dallas trailed Pittston Area by seven at halftime on Dec. 20. This time it was two points after the Patriots used 9-0 and 5-0 runs in the second quarter to take a 31-29 lead at the break.

“I get concerned every game,” Dallas coach Mark Belenski said. “Every game we could get beat. We were sluggish the first half, part my fault. … The guys got it going for us.”

The Mountaineers flipped the situation to start the third quarter. Kael Berry nailed a pair of 3-pointers and Tyce Mason made another as Dallas quickly took a 38-31 lead it wouldn’t surrender the rest of the game.

“I think those threes definitely gave us a little spark,” Berry said. “It put us back in the game and gave us hope we could still win this.”

Berry finished with a game-high 17 points as part of a typical Dallas offensive performance. The Mountaineers entered the week with four of the top-10 scorers in Division 1 and that played out Tuesday.

Pat Flanagan had 13 points along with a team-high six rebounds. Joey Nocito added 12 points, including a drive to end the first half which started a 13-0 run into the third quarter.

“All five of our guys can score a good amount and at a good level,” Berry said. “Whoever’s hot, you try to keep them going.”

Defense also played a role. Pittston Area had nine turnovers in the second half, with two of them leading to Dallas baskets to complete the 13-0 run.

Still, the Patriots stayed within striking distance in the fourth as a drive by Aidan Clarke cut the deficit to 46-41 with six minutes left. Dallas, though, responded with a drive by Pat Flanagan and the final of Berry’s four 3-pointers.

Lucas LoPresto led Pittston Area with 11 points followed by Brennan Callahan and Jacob Ivey with 10 each.

Dallas 56, Pittston Area 44

DALLAS (56) — Joey Nocito 5 1-1 12, Tyce Mason 3 0-0 8, Kael Berry 6 0-0 16, Chris Flanagan 2 0-0 4, Pat Flanagan 6 1-2 13, Talan Geskey 0 0-0 0, Brady Mizzer 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 2-3 56.

PITTSTON AREA (44) — Lucas LoPresto 4 0-0 11, Stephen Barnic 2 0-0 5, Jacob Ivey 3 1-2 10, John Jadus 1 1-2 3, Brennan Callahan 4 2-2 10, Aidan Clarke 2 0-0 5. Totals 16 4-6 44.

Dallas`15`14`15`12 — 56

Pittston Area`17`14`6`7 — 44

Three-point goals: DAL 8 (Nocito, Mason 2, Berry 4, Mizzer). PA 7 (LoPresto 3, Barnic, Ivey 3, Clarke).