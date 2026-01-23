Pittston Area posted wrestling victories on consecutive nights to improve its overall wrestling record to 15-5.

The Patriots have secured a spot in next week’s District 2 Dual Meet Championships, where they are likely to be the fifth seed in an eight-team field.

Pittston Area was scheduled to compete in the Coal Cracker Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Lehighton.

Pittston Area 57, Wyoming Valley West 12

Pittston Area completed its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 schedule with a 3-2 record by winning on Wednesday at Wyoming Valley West.

Brody Spindler won by pin in 1:33 at 215 pounds to start the match and improve his season record to 27-1 with 19 pins.

Jahiem Butler needed just two seconds more than that to win by technical fall at 133.

Mikel Roman and Ethan Aftewicz had the team’s other pins at 114 and 152. Noah Gruber and David Krantz followed up Spindler’s pin with Pittston Area’s other technical falls at 285 and 107.

Pittston Area 43, Benton 25

The Patriots were also on the road Tuesday, winning at Benton in a non-league match.

Tim Riefler won by pin in 39 seconds at 121.

Ethan Aftewicz also won by first-period pin at 152. Johanzel Mendez, at 160, and Brody Spindler, at 215, had the other pins.

Tibor Toth (133) and Noah Gruber (285) won technical falls, and David Krantz (107) added a decision.

Lake-Lehman 54, Wyoming Area 22

Wyoming Area closed out the WVC Division 2 season at 2-3 with Wednesday’s home loss to Lake-Lehman.

The Warriors scored all their points in the five lightest weight classes with three forfeits and a major decision by Tyler Randazzo at 107.

Officials’ pairings were not available at presstime, but the Warriors appeared to have been eliminated from consideration for the District 2 Class 2A Dual Meet Championships.

The Warriors have one dual remaining, Feb. 11 at Pittston Area.

Coal Cracker Girls Invitational

Wyoming Area’s Martyna Bonning bounced back from a quarterfinal loss to win her last four bouts and take third place at 148 pounds in the tournament at Jim Thorpe Jan. 16-17.

Bonning’s run through the consolation bracket started with two pins, continued with a 10-8 decision over Wallenpaupack’s Lillian Schock, and culminated in a pin of Pleasant Valley’s Josie Fetterman in 4:17 of their third-place bout.

Wyoming Area finished 44th in the 58-team field.

Northern York won the team title.