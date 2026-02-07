Wyoming Area continued its climb through the Wyoming Valley Conference girls swimming standings with two more wins in three days.

The Lady Warriors have won five straight to improve to 7-2 and move into a tie for third.

Wyoming Area girls 100, Tunkhannock 82

Ameriana Walker won the 50-yard freestyle and anchored the 400 freestyle relay win in Wednesday’s victory over visiting Tunkhannock.

Francene Graham won diving.

The Lady Warriors won just three of 12 events, but won with their depth. They finished second in eight and third in 11 events.

Wyoming Area girls 136, Nanticoke 34

Emma Kratz and Ameriana Walker each won two individual events for Wyoming Area, which swept the three relays in Monday’s rout at home.

Kratz won the 50 and 500 freestyles. Walker won the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.

Bri Dragwa, Francene Graham, Molly Kratz and Sofia Menta also won individual events.

Pittston Area girls 47, Wyoming Seminary 35

Pittston Area improved to 3-6 with Tuesday’s victory.

Tunkhannock 137, Wyoming Area boys 21

Jon Cortez, in the 50 freestyle, had the only second-place finish for Wyoming Area, which did not win any events in Wednesday’s home meet.

Wyoming Seminary 75, Pittston Area boys 8

Wyoming Seminary routed winless Pittston Area Tuesday.

Nanticoke 92, Wyoming Area boys 35

Nanticoke won Monday’s meet at Wyoming Area.

Jon Cortez won the 200 and 500 freestyles for the Warriors.

Zhiwen Tang won the 100 freestyle.