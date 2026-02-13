Wyoming Area’s Trustin Johnson recently signed with Seton Hill to play NCAA Division II football. From left, first row: Dwight Whitesell, grandfather; Evangeline Johnson, sister; Trustin Johnson; Tangi Whitesell, mother; and Bonnie Whitesell, grandmother. Second row: Dr. Jon Pollard, Wyoming Area superintendent; Mike Fanti, coach; Amy Musinski, aunt; Rich Musinski, uncle and coach; Ava Musinski, cousin; Randy Spencer, head coach; Joe Pizano, athletic director; and Greg Riley, principal.

EXETER — Wyoming Area’s Max Getzie and Trustin Johnson formalized their intentions to play National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II football with a signing ceremony at the high school Feb. 4.

Getzie, an offensive lineman, committed to a scholarship from East Stroudsburg University.

Johnson, a strong safety, is headed to Seton Hill.

Both were key two-way players on Wyoming Area teams that won the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title in 2024 and went 9-2 in 2025.

Getzie shared the team lead in pancake blocks as a senior. Johnson ranked third on the Warriors in tackles as well as in rushing yards and touchdowns.

Getzie chose East Stroudsburg over Kutztown, Bloomsburg, and Seton Hill.

“It was really like a family thing,” Getzie said. “The coaches and team were very welcoming, and I think they have a very good program.”

The decision was the culmination of years of work.

“When I first started playing, I knew I wanted to play in college,” Getzie said.

Johnson met the Seton Hill coaching staff when it was pursuing Getzie.

“They came into our school and made Max an offer,” Johnson said. “The coach and I really connected. He was a defensive backs coach, and he started recruiting me.”

Johnson also visited Lebanon Valley and Springfield as a senior, but was quickly convinced on his visit to Seton Hill. He plans to major in health sciences with the hope of then pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy.

Getzie, who also made 29 tackles on defense, was a second-team, all-state offensive lineman choice on the PAFootballNews.com Coaches All-State Select Team in Class 3A. He was also a first-team, all-WVC choice by the Times Leader.

Johnson was a second-team, all-WVC defensive back selection by the Times Leader.