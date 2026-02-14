The superior depth of the Wyoming Area girls swimming team was again on display Monday when the Lady Warriors traveled to Dallas to take on Lake-Lehman in a meeting of Wyoming Valley Conference teams with just two losses apiece.

Wyoming Area trailed until the final event, but managed both the first- and second-place finishes in the closing 400-yard freestyle relay to post a 96-87 victory.

Lake-Lehman carried an 85-84 lead into the final relay.

Wyoming Area’s only hope for team victory was to take both first and second place.

The team of Ella Campenni, Sofia Menta, Bree Harry, and Ameriana Walker provided the first-place finish.

The team of Amber Mehmood, Leah Haddock, Lucy Ment, and Emma Kratz closed strong to beat Lake-Lehman’s top team to the finish line by 31-hundredths of a second.

Second-place finishes were prominent in the victory.

Ella Campenni won the 100 backstroke, and Francene Graham led an uncontested 1-2-3 finish in diving for Wyoming Area, but Lake-Lehman won the other nine events.

Wyoming Area pulled out the victory with the second-place finisher in nine of 12 events.

Walker was second in two individual events and her other rela,y in addition to her relay win. Campenni added a second in a relay to her two wins.

Harry and Molly Kratz were each second in both a relay and an individual event.

Wyoming Valley West 89, Pittston Area girls 85

Wyoming Valley West pulled out the victory by winning the closing 400 freestyle relay.

Pittston Area (4-7) got wins by Brooke Hintze in the 100 and 200 freestyles as well as both 200 relays.

Maggie Gruber was on both relays and added an individual win. Ellie Schardien was also on both relays.

Olivia Pantucci swam a leg of the 200 medley relay while Katie O’Hearn contributed to the 200 freestyle relay win.

Pittston Area girls 91, Berwick 81

Olivia Pantucci won the 100 breaststroke and 100 butterfly along with swimming a leg in the 200 medley relay win to lead Pittston Area to the road victory.

Brooke Hintze and Elie Schardien were also on the winning relay team and added one individual win each. Maggie Gruber completed the winning relay lineup.

Wyoming Area girls 108, Berwick 58

Wyoming Area improved its season record to 9-2, good for third place in the WVC, with Thursday’s road win.

Wyoming Area boys

The Wyoming Area boys lost to Lake-Lehman 131-24 and Berwick 78-47 to fall to 1-10.

Pittston Area boys

The winless Pittston Area boys lost to Berwick 87-31 and Wyoming Valley West 67-31.