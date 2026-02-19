Lily Scoblick sets for a jumper for two of her nine points for the Comets against the Patriots.

Pittston Area’s Isabella Dessoye drives into the paint against Abington Heights on Wednesday night.

Avery Brister squares up for a three for Abington Heights.

CLARKS SUMMIT — Emma Coleman led Abington Heights in scoring, as expected, but it was a first-quarter boost from others that got the Comets started.

Abby Schneider, Avery Brister and Lily Scoblick each connected on their only 3-point attempt of the quarter as Abington Heights ran out to an 11-point lead that it maintained most of the way while beating visiting Pittston Area 39-28 in a District 2 Class 5A girls basketball quarterfinal.

Fourth-seeded Abington Heights (15-8) advances to face top-seeded Crestwood (21-3) in Saturday’s semifinals. Pittston Area, the fourth seed, had its season end at 13-10.

Abington Heights made three of four shots from beyond the arc in the first quarter. It took a 19-8 lead with Coleman was scoring six of her 12 points, grabbing three defensive rebounds, dishing out three assists and making two steals.

Related Video

“Bad start didn’t help us,” Pittston Area coach Jeff Gregory said. “They had a couple kids step up and make some shots that we didn’t think were going to be able to do it.

“Credit to those kids and that started us in a hole unfortunately at the start of the game”

Abington Heights held Pittston Area scoreless for the first 3:54 while taking a 6-0 lead.

The closest the Patriots got the rest of the way was 11-8 before the Comets scored the last eight of the quarter. Brister found Coleman inside for an easy basket 10 seconds after coming off the bench, then added a 3-pointer.

Lily Scoblick beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer from the wing for a 19-8 lead.

“I was really happy with our defensive effort,” Abington Heights coach Deanna Klingman said. “I’ve been trying to let Lily Scoblick know she’s got to be offensive-minded. I thought she came up big in the first half.

“She can shoot the ball. She does so many things for the team. She plays defense. She rebounds.”

Scoblick contributed nine points, two steals and two blocked shots.

Coleman grabbed 10 rebounds for a double-double and also had four steals.

The Abington Heights lead remained between six and 15 throughout the last three quarters.

Lili Hintze battled foul trouble while leading Pittston Area with nine points. Giuliana Latona made four of five shots while adding eight points. Julia Long grabbed eight rebounds.

District 2 Class 5A Quarterfinals

Abington Heights 39, Pittston Area 26

PITTSTON AREA (26) — Julia Long 1 2-2 4, Leah Drozginski 2 1-2 5, Isabella Dessoye 0 0-0 0, Giuliana Latona 4 0-2 8, Lili Hintze 3 1-1 9, Arianna McGarry 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 4-7 26.

ABINGTON HEIGHTS (39) — Emma Coleman 5 2-2 12, Abby Schneider 1 0-0 3, Judy Riff 0 0-0 0, Lily Scoblick 4 0-2 9, Sarah Cantner 1 3-4 5, Avery Brister 1 0-0 3, Lavin Vecerkauskas 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 6-10 39.

Pittston Area`8`7`9`2 — 26

Abington Hts.`19`4`11`5 — 39

Three-point goals – PA 2 (Hintze 2); AH 3 (Schneider, Scoblick, Brister).